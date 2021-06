Reports filled the internet yesterday after it was discovered that iconic video game designer Yuji Naka, who had wrapped up his work on the divisive Balan Wonderworld, had left Square Enix where he was given a one shot chance to make a brand new 3D platformer. It now appears as though Mr. Naka resigned from his position at Square Enix in April, telling his fans on Twitter that he can’t speak about what happened right now. He says that he is now considering retirement from the video games industry, so he can presumably relax with friends and family. Here’s what Mr. Naka said on Twitter: