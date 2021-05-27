Creative Assembly is working on a new Romance of the Three Kingdoms project
Creative Assembly has wrapped up content releases for Total War: Three Kingdoms, with the team moving onto another project within the Romance of the Three Kingdoms universe. Three Kingdoms has had a steady stream of post-launch content over the last two years, with seven DLC releases and various updates. Patch 1.7.1 will mark the final update for the game, moving Mount Song and Hualao to their historically correct location. A wealth of campaign, battle and UI fixes have also been addressed: most amusingly, dead characters in the Fates Divided campaign will no longer resurrect themselves.www.pcgamer.com