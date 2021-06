FLORENCE – The Friends Bookstore in the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library is now accepting donations of books and recent magazines. Bring your donations by the back entrance of the library on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 10am-2pm, and you will find a volunteer or library staff member to assist you. The Friends ask that you limit your donation to 20 items during this time and all items be in good condition. The bookstore cannot accept encyclopedias, condensed books, cassette tapes, LP records, catalogues, and magazines over than 2 years old.