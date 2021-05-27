Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Oscars to again allow movies on streaming platforms to compete for honors

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQqpj_0aDVLedQ00

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The organizers of the Oscars on Thursday moved the date of the 2022 ceremony to late March, a month later than originally planned, and said that films released on streaming services would again qualify for Academy Awards consideration.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that the Oscars ceremony would take place on March 27, 2022 at the show’s traditional home in Hollywood. The ceremony was originally scheduled for February 27.

No reason was given for the date change.

The Academy added that due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will for the second time allow movies made primarily for release in theaters that were shifted to a streaming platform to be eligible for Oscar consideration.

Dozens of movies have been released on streaming services such as Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon in the past 15 months while movie theaters around the world have been shuttered because of the pandemic.

The 2021 Oscars were delayed from February to late April because of the pandemic and took place for the first time at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
153K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Platforms#Streaming Movies#Oscar Movies#Movies In Theaters#Films#Union Station#Movie Theaters#Oscar Consideration#Motion Picture Arts#February#Downtown Los Angeles#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Madonna, Lady Gaga Concerts to Air on Streaming Platform Qello for Pride Month

The concert streaming platform Qello Concerts will feature a special slate of concert films for Pride month, including full shows by Madonna, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and more. The Celebrating Pride Collection boasts a total of 14 titles, including live shows and documentaries. All are available to stream now via Qello’s website and Amazon Prime.
MoviesTowerlight

Streaming platforms replacing traditional movie theaters

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Rewind the clock to the start of 2020 and gaze upon what would’ve been displayed across the silver screen: the new James Bond film would be out in April, Marvel’s “Black Widow” in May ushering a new era of superhero films and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” would be out in July. However, none of that happened. Here comes the release date delays, the uncertainties about the long-reigning recession-proof entertainment industry, and the eventual but necessary restrictions placed on movie theaters. And it’s a shame too because based on the film market in 2019, the first year of the new decade looked promising enough for some to declare “There’s no way one can say that theatrical is dead.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

15 New Movies You Can Stream This Month

Spring has sprung. Flowers bud on trees, birds begin their migrations north, and the endless days of winter end, finally. Spring this year also means many films are finally coming out after their theatrical releases were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the films on this list found homes on streaming services after the limbo of the last year, making May a good month to dive into fresh offerings.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How To Watch The Hotel Transylvania Movies On Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Since its debut in 2012, the Hotel Transylvania franchise has become one of the most popular animated properties, releasing a total of three films that were all major hits at the box office, further propelling the careers of Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, and Adam Sandler. And with the four installment from Sony Pictures Animation — Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — on the way, there’s never been a better time to go back and watch all the Hotel Transylvania movies streaming.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Fast & Furious movies have a terrible streaming problem

I want to watch all of the Fast & Furious movies again in time for the F9 release in June, but a multitude of streaming services is standing in my way. Don't get me wrong — I love the freedom of choice as much as Dominic Toretto loves family, but anyone trying to watch the Fast & Furious movies in order knows that these films can be harder to find than Dom himself.
TV ShowsObserver

The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

Disney+’s larger than life Cruella is out today, featuring extravagant punk couture costumes and performances by Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Other high-stakes plot lines include a life-or-death game for a cash prize in Amazon Prime’s Panic and an unresolved murder in the Kate Winslet-led series Mare of Easttown. Lucifer fans can also anticipate an epic stand-off between God and Lucifer in the second part of the fifth season out on Netflix today. Catch the weekend’s best new releases with Observer Entertainment’s streaming guide.
MoviesIGN

The Biggest Streaming Movies and Shows of June 2021

Summer is basically upon us now that it's June and that means it's time for this month's movie and tv releases list! Max is going to tell you about some of the newest shows and movies coming to your favorite platform. We are getting Wish Dragon on Netflix, Willy's Wonderland on Hulu, Loki on Disney Plus and much more!
MoviesIndiewire

30 Movies to Know Right Now for Oscars 2022: ‘Spencer,’ ‘Dune,’ and More

Before anyone takes issue with looking ahead to the 2022 Oscars one month after “Nomadland” won Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars, just remember the Academy has set a new date of March 27, 2022 for the 94th Academy Awards. That’s right, the next Oscars ceremony is 10 months away and considering it’s almost June, it’s definitely not too early to begin looking ahead at the awards season to come (the season will have a soft launch when the Cannes lineup is announced June 3).
Moviesthemanual.com

Watch Cruella: Stream the Movie on Disney+ Now

Cruella, the much-hyped origin story of the iconic villainess from the beloved Disney classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians, premieres today in theaters and on Disney+. If you can’t make it to the theater or simply want to watch Disney’s latest film from the comfort of your living room couch, then here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Cruella online.
MoviesNewswise

Implications of Dwindling Oscars Viewership and Movie Audience Fragmentation

Newswise — With the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences setting March 27 for the 2022 Oscars, the record-low viewership for the most recent annual Academy Awards ceremony might seem like an adverse omen for the film industry. However, Maryland Smith’s David Waguespack says there’s some feel-good news. It can be found in the increasing fragmentation of movie audiences, a trend that is paving the way for filmmakers who might have struggled to produce motion pictures that were previously deemed as less commercially viable.
FestivalDecider

The Best Memorial Day Movies to Stream

Happy Memorial Day! Today marks the perfect time to scrub the rust off the grills, kick back, and welcome in summer. But amidst all of the fun, sweaty memories, today is a day to remember military personnel lost while serving. If you’re looking for a great way to celebrate and pay tribute to those we’ve lost, why not stream a classic film with Memorial Day themes? We’re here to help. If you’re looking for a war movie to watch after a big BBQ or first day back at the pool, we’ve got a handful of ideas.
MoviesMidland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'Tove,' 'Flashback' and more

Finland's official Oscar submission, the biopic "Tove" tells the story of the early years in the career and love life of Tove Jansson, artist and writer of beloved children's books about creatures called Moomins. We first meet Tove (an elfin, appealing Alma Poysti) in 1944 Helsinki, when the first doodles of the characters that would come to define her appear in her notebook while she's in a fallout shelter. The movie then jumps to the postwar years, during which the free-spirited bohemian struggled as a painter, fighting to come out of the shadow of her father, a well-known sculptor, and pushing against bourgeois convention. Tove takes a lover, married progressive journalist Atos Wirtanen (Shanti Roney), but is unwilling to marry him when he divorces his wife. Meanwhile, she falls even harder for the theater director Vivica Bandler (Krista Kosonen), also married and also unable to be monogamous. "Tove" mostly concerns these relationships and their formative influence on Tove's art: Atos is said to have given her the inspiration for Snufkin, the philosophical, pipe-smoking vagabond; and Vivica and Tove are Thingumy and Bob, inseparable identical twins who speak their own private language. But "Tove" is not a kids' movie. There's just enough Moomin content to keep adult fans happy - Jansson went on to become a global publishing phenomenon, spawning Moomin merchandise and TV shows - but it's really the story of someone growing into her own as an artist and a woman. Tove doesn't even meet Tuulikki Pietila (Joanna Haartti), the woman who would become Tove's life partner, until near the end of the film. Whether you're a die-hard Moomin fan or never heard of them, "Tove" tells a beautiful tale - not of being, but becoming, yourself. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. Contains, nudity, sensuality and smoking. In English, Swedish, Finnish and French with subtitles. 1o0 minutes.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

5 new movies & series to watch on Indian OTT platforms this weekend

There are very many interesting and compelling web series. But among them, only a few go on to get a cult status. Among foreign web series, Game of Thrones, Money Heist, Breaking Bad, Friends et al belong to this league. In India, which is a bit of a newcomer to the web series world, the likes of Mirzapur, Sacred Games are hugely popular. And then there is The Family Man. It was a huge hit in its first season last year. And when its second season dropped this week ahead of the appointed day, it, needless to say, is hogging all the limelight.
Moviesmotifri.com

Movie Theaters Are Dead. Long Live the Movie Theaters.

At the beginning of the pandemic, hundreds of articles predicted the death of the movie theater. Now it looks as if rumors of its death were greatly exaggerated. Since the dawn of television, however, pundits have been proclaiming movies dead. Let’s test your knowledge of other things predicted to kill the movie theater.