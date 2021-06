The way the restaurant industry has come together to support each other and their community throughout this pandemic has been a radiant silver lining throughout this ordeal. Pivots and creative ways to raise money have been abundant and have not slowed down in efforts. A new event going down in Los Angeles called Pop Off is continuing that energy by harnessing the innovative talents of some of the city's chefs to help support the AAPI community. The timeliness of this is crucial the way that community has been subject to a rise in hate since the onset of the pandemic.