There was no one better at the Holstein Golf Course than IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers on Monday afternoon. At the regional championship held to determine who goes to the State meet in Ames, Powers would shoot a low score of 86. The score by Powers was the best score turned in at the meet, allowing the IKM-Manning golfer to advance to the State golf tournament to be held June 1 and June 2 in Ames.