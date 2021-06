The BMW M3 and its coupe sibling, the BMW M4, are exciting machines that were co-developed alongside racing cars like the M4 GT3. And while going around a circuit as fast and as smoothly as possible is arguably where cars like these shine most, they're also pretty good at going sideways. BMW is making the most of that ability and has fitted both cars with a drift analyzer. At the same time, BMW M has officially sponsored a drifting team for the first time, specifically that of the Red Bull Driftbrothers. Elias and Johannes Hountondji are busy preparing their M cars for competition, but in the meantime, the pair took to Hockenheim to see how the stock cars handle going sideways.