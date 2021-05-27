£20m Rolls-Royce Boat Tail opens 'Coachbuild'
Rolls-Royce has used the reveal of a new custom model to announce the permanent inclusion of a ‘Coachbuild’ service in its portfolio. Produced in three examples for a trio of clients, the new Boat Tail rebirths a name not used since the twenties and applies a custom, boat-inspired rear-end to an otherwise familiar Rolls-Royce form. It’s the first car to come out of Rolls’ formalised Coachbuild service, and kicks things off appropriately, with each example apparently priced from £20 million. Twice that of a Sweptail.www.pistonheads.com