£20m Rolls-Royce Boat Tail opens 'Coachbuild'

The relationship between Rolls-Royce and rock aristocracy is a long, interesting and frequently damp one. It began with John Lennon's decision to repaint the staid lines of his Phantom V into a psychedelic livery, widely regarded as heretical at the time, but now one that created a cultural icon the company itself now boasts about. Then there was the mythical tale of The Who's Keith Moon driving his Roller into a swimming pool. This has never been substantiated with solid documentary proof, but as Moon once earned the grand total of £47 from a month-long tour once the cost of trashed hotel rooms had been deducted from his earnings, it certainly sounds plausible. The legend also inspired Oasis to dunk a real Silver Shadow into a real pool for the cover of 'Be Here Now' in 1997.