Cars

£20m Rolls-Royce Boat Tail opens 'Coachbuild'

Pistonheads
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolls-Royce has used the reveal of a new custom model to announce the permanent inclusion of a ‘Coachbuild’ service in its portfolio. Produced in three examples for a trio of clients, the new Boat Tail rebirths a name not used since the twenties and applies a custom, boat-inspired rear-end to an otherwise familiar Rolls-Royce form. It’s the first car to come out of Rolls’ formalised Coachbuild service, and kicks things off appropriately, with each example apparently priced from £20 million. Twice that of a Sweptail.

www.pistonheads.com
News Break
Cars
Buying Cars
Robb Report

This Bonkers 19-Foot Rolls-Royce Boat Tail May Be the Most Expensive New Car in History

Rolls-Royce is notoriously coy about the price of its truly bespoke limousines, yet since this new, outrageously decadent Boat Tail was inspired by the $13 million Rolls-Royce Sweptail from 2017, but with increased complexity, it may easily be the most expensive new car to date. (That title currently resides with Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire, which sold for a reported $18.7 million after taxes.) The stunning cabriolet is named after the tapered rear end—a style which dates back to the 1920s, when cars like the Auburn 851 Speedster and Bentley Speed Six Boat-Tail were the talk of the town.
Buying Cars

Rolls Royce Calls Custom Boat Tail Its 'Most Ambitious' Car Ever

Rolls Royce's Coachbuild program allows three select clients to fully customize their own luxury vehicle model: the Boat Tail. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös described the commission as “the most ambitious" vehicle yet. The sleek design of the car's rear is meant to mirror a yacht deck and can open like butterfly wings to reveal a "hosting suite" featuring champagne and food compartments. Müller-Ötvös said that while the price tag is being kept secret per agreement with the client, he hinted that the Boat Tail was potentially pricier than an earlier Coachbuild model, the Sweptail, which was estimated to be nearly $13 million in 2017. While the Boat Tail is gas-powered, the CEO also reiterated a pledge that the luxury carmaker will go all-electric this decade.
Cars

Rolls-Royce unveils its nautical-inspired Boat Tail

Rolls-Royce unveils its 'Boat Tail' commission, a fully coachbuilt vehicle that is the end result of four years of development with three of the brand's VIPs. Showcasing the brand's coachbuilding capabilities, the 19-foot long Boat Tail stretches out farther than a full-size SUV, making a statement not just with its exclusive styling but in a form factor that is as close to a land yacht as it gets.
Cars

Larry Printz: For the first time in decades, custom coachbuilding returns to Rolls-Royce

Wouldn't it be great if you could commission a car to be built to your specification?. In a return to its heritage, Rolls-Royce announced Thursday that it is introducing Rolls-Royce Coachbuild, which allows customers to do just that. The first three cars built will share a common body style but vary widely in appearance and details. Each car will be a collaboration between Rolls-Royce and the clients, reflecting their taste.
Buying Cars

Rolls-Royce introduces the “utterly unique”… Boat Tail

THIS Rolls-Royce “Boat Tail”, unveiled by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars yesterday, was made for a particular client. It is nearly 5.8m long, with its generosity of proportion and clarity of surface presenting a graceful and relaxed stance. The front profile is centred on a new treatment of Rolls-Royce’s iconic pantheon grille and lights. The grille becomes an integral part of the front end, “not an applique”.
Cars
Motor1.com

Rolls-Royce Confirms Silent Shadow EV Is In Development

Rolls-Royce embraced electric vehicles in 2017 when it confirmed that it would skip developing hybrids and go straight to EVs. Since then, rumors have percolated about the company's plans, with the automaker patenting the Silent Shadow name in 2020. Now, though, Rolls CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes has confirmed that development is underway for the creatively named model, which is a nod to the vintage Rolls Silver Shadow.
Buying Cars

First Look at the Ultra Luxurious Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the World’s Most Expensive New Car

Think of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail as a luxury yacht with wheels, which fuses a historical classic body type with a thoroughly contemporary design. It may still be powered by the factory twin-turbocharged 6.75L V12 engine making 563 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, but just about everything else is bespoke on this custom coachbuild. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Confirms Name Of First Electric Car

As more automakers pledge to go electric, it seems some are more suited to the new powertrains than others. The screaming Chevy Camaro SS, maybe not so much. But with something big, quiet and luxurious from a company like Rolls-Royce, an electric motor fits in like a final puzzle piece. Previous rumors confirmed, the double R's first all-electric vehicle will be called the Silent Shadow, from the mouth of CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes on Bloomberg TV.
Lifestyle

Bovet Teams With Rolls-Royce For Unique Boat Tail Collaboration Watches

Among ultra-high-end watch collectors, few word pairings have the same visceral impact as “pièce unique.” For automotive enthusiasts, the words “Rolls-Royce” hold a similar power. The latest release from boutique haute horlogerie brand Bovet combines both of these evocative attributes, creating a bespoke his-and-hers pair of timepieces for a well-heeled collector to match his newly unveiled one of a kind coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boat Tail convertible. Developed over the course of four years of effort and designed to function as wristwatches, desk clocks, and removable dashboard clocks for the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the unique pair of Bovet Boat Tail watches are an opulent and theatrical showcase of the possibilities of collaborative commission watchmaking.
Business
SlashGear

Rolls-Royce resurrects Coachbuild department to create one-off luxury cars

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce is resurrecting its Coachbuild department to create bespoke luxury cars for its growing clientele. Coachbuilding is the lost art of creating bespoke body styles for early automobiles. Back in the early days of motoring, carmakers will only produce the mechanical components, including the engine, transmission, driveshafts, and wheels referred to as a ‘rolling chassis.’
Cars

Rolls-Royce EV likely to take the name Silent Shadow

Rolls-Royce last year trademarked the name Silent Shadow with the German patent office, and that moniker is likely to be applied to the British luxury carmaker's upcoming battery electric vehicle. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Rolls CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös confirmed that the company is working on a purpose-built EV. While he would not reveal the scheduled launch date, Rolls-Royce has previously said an EV model would arrive before the end of the decade.
Buying Cars

How to Rent a Rolls Royce and Other Luxury Cars

If you are planning to rent a Rolls Royce or any other luxury car for your upcoming wedding, birthday party, or any other event, consider getting one from a reputable rental company. Rolls Royce makes super luxury cars with powerful engines and classy style. Although it is quite expensive to buy a Rolls Royce, you can easily rent one for your special day. Likewise, many other luxurious cars such as a Bentley and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class fall in this category.
Cars

Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit II | The Brave Pill

The relationship between Rolls-Royce and rock aristocracy is a long, interesting and frequently damp one. It began with John Lennon's decision to repaint the staid lines of his Phantom V into a psychedelic livery, widely regarded as heretical at the time, but now one that created a cultural icon the company itself now boasts about. Then there was the mythical tale of The Who's Keith Moon driving his Roller into a swimming pool. This has never been substantiated with solid documentary proof, but as Moon once earned the grand total of £47 from a month-long tour once the cost of trashed hotel rooms had been deducted from his earnings, it certainly sounds plausible. The legend also inspired Oasis to dunk a real Silver Shadow into a real pool for the cover of 'Be Here Now' in 1997.