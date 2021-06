WHEELING — Four schools around Ohio County will serve as distribution centers for the COVID-19 vaccine, now serving anyone 12 years and older. Beginning Monday, one school each day through Thursday will host distribution efforts from 4-7 p.m., in addition to the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department’s permanent clinic location at The Highlands. Warwood School will serve as Monday’s hub, The Linsly School on Tuesday, Ritchie Elementary on Wednesday, and Bridge Street Middle School on Thursday, staffed with county employees to distribute the Pfizer vaccine to anyone now eligible, after the approval of children as young as 12.