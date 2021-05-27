Cancel
Kate Middleton Wore a Pink Dress for the Sweetest Reason

By Elizabeth Loga n
Kate Middleton wore a bubblegum pink dress on Thursday, May 27 for the absolute sweetest reason: to fulfill a promise to a little girl with leukemia. Back in 2020, four-year-old Mila Sneddon was undergoing intensive chemotherapy for her leukemia, per the Daily Mail, and her mother Lynda snapped a photo of her looking out the window at her father. That photograph was included in Middleton's photography book Hold Still. And in early May 2021, the Duchess of Cambridge called Mila on the phone and shared their conversation on YouTube.

