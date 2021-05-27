Sales Industry Support TCA Charities

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDonations from several of last season's sales raised over $100,000 to assist backstretch and farm worker-focused Thoroughbred Charities of America charities. The funds will be awarded to approved grant applicants during TCA's current granting cycle. Heading the 2020 participating sales were Keeneland's September Yearling Sale, November Breeding Stock Sale, and the January Horses of All Ages Sale, which offered buyers the opportunity to donate .05% of their total sale purchases to TCA via a voluntary contribution on their invoices. Fasig-Tipton also made a significant direct contribution in support of these fundraising efforts.

