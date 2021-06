May is that special time of year when the temperatures start to rise, the flowers bloom, and we celebrate our Mothers. Fitting, that May is also Women’s Health Month. But, not all health care for women is created equally. The pandemic has brought to the surface disparities of health care that have long existed, but now the world is forced to see. As the state re-opens and the medical community urges patients to return to care, Trinity Health Of New England prides itself on providing equitable care for all community members. In a conversation with Kristen Zarfos, M.D., F.A.C.S., a breast surgeon and the director of the Comprehensive Women's Health Center at Saint Francis Hospital, she calls out a long-standing health inequity she says can no longer stand to be ignored.