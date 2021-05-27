Cancel
Canisteo, NY

Deputies: Canisteo man violates probation after sex abuse conviction

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 11 days ago
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Canisteo man following the violation of his probation.

Zachery Dibble, 20, was taken into custody due to a violation of his probation. It’s alleged that Dibble violated the terms and conditions of his probation.

He was previously convicted of second-degree sex abuse.

Dibble is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
