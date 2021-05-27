Deputies: Canisteo man violates probation after sex abuse conviction

Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Canisteo man following the violation of his probation.

Zachery Dibble, 20, was taken into custody due to a violation of his probation. It’s alleged that Dibble violated the terms and conditions of his probation.

He was previously convicted of second-degree sex abuse.

Dibble is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

