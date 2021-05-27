The Unvoiced: Volume Three, The Leverage Trilogy

I have a problem with my container volumes, they are running from delta files, some of them have 16 delta stages and I have no idea how to consolidate these disks because I tried everything what I found on the internet. I tried, creating snapshot with delete all snapshots after that with and without quiescence checkbox. I tried migration from vsanDatastore to NFS datastore where I tried both options with snapshots but delta files are still there and nothing changed. The VM sometimes tell me warning about consolidation needed so I run it and it finished successfully but my disks are still in delta files and I still cannot change disk size. My datastore has a lot of free space. I was looking for some locks but the terminal tool tell me that there is no lock.