Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Unvoiced: Volume Three, The Leverage Trilogy

Twins Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phone rang again. No one moved so the visitor took it upon himself to answer. He listened for a moment and then hung up. Who’d they want, said one of the pitchers. None of you, said the visitor. He called to say none of you are fit for the purpose at hand. He has chosen the one called La Tortuga.

twinsdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Tortuga#Tortuga Indolently#Vikings Ota#Leverage#Horribles#Faceless Hordes#Outs#Chosen#Comin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sports
Related
Computersvmware.com

Container volume disk consolidation

I have a problem with my container volumes, they are running from delta files, some of them have 16 delta stages and I have no idea how to consolidate these disks because I tried everything what I found on the internet. I tried, creating snapshot with delete all snapshots after that with and without quiescence checkbox. I tried migration from vsanDatastore to NFS datastore where I tried both options with snapshots but delta files are still there and nothing changed. The VM sometimes tell me warning about consolidation needed so I run it and it finished successfully but my disks are still in delta files and I still cannot change disk size. My datastore has a lot of free space. I was looking for some locks but the terminal tool tell me that there is no lock.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Reaches base three times in win

Happ went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Giants. Happ has been slumping lately, as he came into the day with just four hits in his last 13 games. Perhaps a day off Saturday helped get him back on track, but the 26-year-old will want to string together a few good efforts to show he's truly out of his slump.