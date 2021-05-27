Cancel
Imperial, CA

IID files opposition brief with US Supreme Court in Abatti case

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMPERIAL — Attorneys for the Imperial Irrigation District filed an opposing brief in the Abatti v. IID case in response to Abatti’s petition for certiorari, which the petitioner made in late April, according to a press release. In the District’s brief, IID addresses whether the petitioners’ right to water service...

California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

County Board Of Supervisors

(County Board's weekly meeting)....The Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday. The meetings are available via live stream, available on the County website. The Board begins their meeting this week with special presentations. A resolution recognizing the faculty, staff, administration, and Board of Trustees of Imperial Valley College for their extraordinary contributions to the County of Imperial's response to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Board will be asked to approve a procamation declaring the week of May 16-22 as Emergency Medical Services week. Individual resolutions of appreciation will be presented to ARC-Imperial Valley, Brownie's Diner and Rosa's Plane Food for their support of the Senior Nutrition Program. The board will be asked to approve cash payments for lost vacation credits for 7 exempt and 10 non exempt Public Health Department employees. They will discuss California Department of Public Health Imminization Branch amended grant agreement, including an increase in funding by $1,514,401. And the Board will discuss the formation and appointments to the Agricultural Benefit Scholarships Match Program Ad-Hoc Committee.
Imperial, CAImperial Valley Press Online

IVEDC in IID’s doghouse over fake letter

IMPERIAL — When the Imperial Irrigation District board meets in closed session Tuesday, at least one director is sure the question of a forgery charge against Sean Wilcock, Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. vice president of business development, will be discussed but not necessarily pursued. This follows a report of...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Triple A Public Hearings

(Area Agency on Aging)....They will be holding virtual public hearings. The hearings are to discuss the proposed 2020-2024 Area Plan update. The Area Plan governs the activities of the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging. The Plan guides how services are offered in Imperial County to people 60 years of age and older, dependent adults, and their caregivers. The final Area Plan will be submitted to the AAA Advisory Council and the County Board of Supervisors for review and approval, and transmitted to the California Department of Aging as an integral part of the state plan. The draft plan can be viewed at the website, aaa24.org. The virtual public hearings will be held via zoom on Tuesday May 25 at 11:00 am, Wednesday May 26 at 6:00 pm and Thursday May 27 at 10:00 am. Contact the Area Agency on Aging for zoom information.
Imperial County, CAImperial Valley Press Online

The Mex Factor: The harsh reality of the census

The number of Imperial Valley residents has declined in the last four years, according to a U.S Census Bureau report. Based on the population count carried out last year, the population of Imperial County is 180,267. However, in 2017, the figure was 181,250, the largest population in Imperial Valley history. This means that in the last four years, the county has lost 983 residents, or 0.54 percent.
Imperial, CAImperial Valley Press Online

A READER WRITES: A lawyer’s view of the Abatti U.S. Supreme Court gambit

There is an old expression that describes an effort to exaggerate or magnify the significance of a dispute – “You don’t need to make a federal case out of it.” That expression describes precisely the Abatti effort to engage the U.S. Supreme Court in a review of the California Appellate Court decision that completely rejected the notion that landowning farmers in the Imperial Valley own a water right that runs with their land. Under applicable law, they have a protected right to water service from the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) that runs with their land, the same right as domestic, municipal, industrial and other landowners in the Imperial Valley.
Imperial, CAkxoradio.com

IID Board Of Directors

(IID Board meets Tuesday)....The Imperial Irrigation District Directors will go into closed session at 8:00 am Tuesday. The agenda does not say if the Directors will discuss the controversy between the IID and the IVEDC. The closed session agenda does include some general categories, where the Board could discuss the issue if they wanted to. The controversy surrounds a fake letter produced by a high ranking Imperial Valley Economic Development Commission official. The letter is on a IID letterhead, and contains a signature of Tina Shields, an IID water department manager. Shields says she did not sign the letter. The IVEDC says the letter was a draft document and should have been labeled as such.
Imperial County, CAcalexicochronicle.com

County Wants Fed to Extend Calexico East Port Hours

CALEXICO — Imperial County leaders want extended border hours again at the Calexico East Port of Entry, which one area official says is needed to help bolster the regional and local economies. Mexicali-derived shopping and destination tourism has generated as much as $380 million a year for Imperial County in...
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

$13M Available in Aid As Eviction Stay Nears End

Protections in place against evictions for non-payment of rent or past due balances due to the COVID-19 pandemic are soon coming to an end, and after more than a year, some Imperial County families could be seeing those dreaded notices telling them to get out. That possibility, Esperanza Colio-Warren said,...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

US: Man faces domestic terror probe tied to racist extremism

A Southern California man with ties to the white supremacy movement is the subject of a domestic terrorism investigation, federal authorities wrote in court documents. The probe came to light in documents filed Friday in a separate case charging Brian Thibodeau with possession of an unregistered gun silencer. The 20-year-old has pleaded not guilty in federal court in San Diego in that case and is free on bond.