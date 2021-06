As high school graduation season approaches, an under-the-radar trend in American higher education will again make its annual unwelcome appearance. Rural high schools will send a lower percentage of their graduates to college next fall than their urban and suburban counterparts, and those rural students who do attend will drop out at far higher rates. The net effect: just 29 percent of rural Americans aged 18-24 are enrolled in colleges and universities, compared to 42 percent of all Americans in that age range, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The pandemic had made a bad situation worse.