(Washington, D.C., May 28, 2021) – Today, with the Endless Frontier Act stalling in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) were able to pass their Resolution calling for a transparent investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak mandated by the World Health Assembly as a stand-alone bill. The bipartisan Resolution also demands a full, transparent investigation to include the U.S. and our allies and partners around the world if China continues on its path of cover-up and obfuscation.