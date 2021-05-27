Cancel
Firefly Lane Renewed for Season 2

popculturebrain.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s stroll down Firefly Lane will continue: The Katherine Heigl-Sarah Chalke drama has been renewed for a second season, to debut in 2022. The series’ inaugural 10-episode season bowed in early February to mixed reviews.

popculturebrain.com
Katherine Heigl
Sarah Chalke
#Netflix Inc#Drama#Firefly Lane Renewed#Mixed Reviews
