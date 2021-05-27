Firefly Lane Renewed for Season 2

As we prepare for tonight’s finale, what can you expect in terms of a Mare of Easttown season 2? Is there any chance of it happening?. We should start things off here by noting what’s already out there: Leading into the show’s premiere, there was no plan for HBO to make anything beyond a single season. From the get-go this was designed as a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end. It’s similar in that way to some of the network’s other shows like The Undoing and Sharp Objects, which each also starred a big-name actress and told a complete story in a small window of time. There was more story in each of them than you’d find in a movie, but not so much that they’d continue for a long time.