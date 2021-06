The Glen Arbor Arts Center is moving art outdoors. The Clothesline Exhibit, July 24 – Aug. 27, is an open-air exhibition of small work. This year’s theme, Wild Friends, challenges makers of all skills to create an unframed painting, drawing, photograph or collage on a single, 5” x 7” sheet of paper around this theme. Each work will be placed in a sealed plastic envelope & pinned to a clothesline in front of the GAAC building at 6031 S. Lake St., Glen Arbor. The Clothesline Exhibition may be viewed 24/7, rain or shine. For info on submitting an entry to the Clothesline Exhibit, go to GlenArborArt.org/ARTISTS. Deadline for submissions is July 6. 231-334-6112.