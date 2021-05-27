Cancel
Review: Sigma’s 28-70mm f/2.8 is a Capable All-Purpose Zoom Lens

Cover picture for the articleWhen taking a look at Sigma’s newest zoom in its Contemporary lineup, one can’t help but draw comparisons to the myriad of other standard-range zoom lenses available. Let’s be honest — it doesn’t break any new ground. Heck, some may even accuse Sigma of stepping on its own toes with...

Violent Crimescameratimes.org

Panasonic LUMIX S 50mm f/1.8 Lens Specs Leaked

Here are the leaked specifications of the upcoming Panasonic LUMIX S 50mm f/1.8 Lens. The official announcement will be on May 25, 2021. 9 elements in 8 groups (including 3 aspherical lenses, 1 ED lens, and 1 UHR lens) Minimum focusing distance: 0.45m. Maximum shooting magnification: 0.14x. Filter diameter: 67mm.
Electronicsephotozine.com

Fujifilm Fujinon XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR Review

The range of Fujinon XF lenses for Fuji's APS-C format mirrorless cameras has been steadily and impressively expanding, and now the 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR joins the ranks. With a “35mm-format equivalent” field of view similar to a 105-450mm full-frame lens, this is a wide and versatile range that encompasses everything from portraits to distant wildlife, much more useful than the existing zoom that ends at 200mm. The deal-breaker or maker will of course be the quality of the end results, especially as many longer zooms fade somewhat at the longer end, so let's see how the new lens performs using the 26.1MP Fujifilm X-S10 mirrorless body.
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
Violent Crimespetapixel.com

Nikon Launches the NX Field Remote Shooting System

Nikon has announced the NX Field, a new remote shooting system that is meant to support photographers and videographers “on the front line of news and sports photography.”. This application will allow users to link multiple Nikon digital SLR and Mirrorless cameras, operate and adjust settings, and automatically upload images captured from all of the linked cameras to a File Transfer Protocol (FTP) server.
SONYPosted by
Digital Camera World

Sirui crowdfunds its new 75mm f/1.8 1.33x anamorphic lens

Sirui has launched another affordable anamorphic lens, the Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33x Anamorphic, giving filmmakers the ability to shoot great telephoto images where the subject really stands out in the frame. Like other Sirui products, the lens is being launched on Indiegogo, giving supporters access to some great early bird deals on this and other Sirui lenses.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f2.8 VR S mid-telephoto micro lens

As well as announcing their new NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 and NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 lenses, Nikon has also released their new NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S, a mid-telephoto micro lens compatible with the Nikon Z mount system. The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S supports a minimum focus distance of 0.29 m and a maximum reproduction ratio of 1.0, while delivering the high performance required of a mid-telephoto micro lens in a wide variety of scenes, from life-size photography to the capture of landscapes and portraits for which the mid-telephoto focal length is perfectly suited.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Leica 24-70mm f/2.8 Review: Perhaps Not Just a Rehoused Sigma

Leica recently introduced its $2,795 Vario-Elmarti-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH lens, the latest zoom lens for L-Mount systems. It’s not what most would call “cheap,” but it certainly is inexpensive compared to the rest of Leica’s lineup. But does that mean a dip in performance?. The 24-70mm f/2.8 lens has always...
Electronicsprovideocoalition.com

New Panasonic LUMIX S 50mm F1.8: ideal for video recording

Fast, accurate autofocus, smooth aperture changes and a mechanism to suppress focus breathing make the new Panasonic LUMIX S 50mm F1.8 ideal for video shooting. Photographers will love it too!. The new Panasonic LUMIX S 50mm F1.8 is the second addition to the series of four F1.8 large-aperture lenses based...
Zoomcanonrumors.com

Stock Notice: Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM $2999

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Stock levels on RF L lenses have been erratic, to say the least over the...
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

First leaked images of the new Sony 28mm f/1.8 G lens

I just got those first leaked images of the new 28mmf /1.8 G lens which will be very close in terms of size and look to the current 20mm f/1.8 G. I also want to stress that Sony has decided to postpone the ZV APS-C E-mount camera announcement. Sony hasn’t told testers and journalists why they did so…
ElectronicsThe Imaging Resource!

Sigma fp L First Shots: Sample images from Sigma’s mini-but-mighty 61MP full-frame camera

In the camera space, Sigma has always been one to forge its own path and experiment with unique and unconventional form factors and designs as well as sensor types. That tradition continues with their teeny-tiny 'fp' mirrorless camera. (Even the model name is small!) Sigma debuted the first fp camera back in 2019, with the camera sporting a 24.6-megapixel full-frame Bayer sensor and a contrast-detect AF system. For those who want more resolving power and improved focusing performance, the recent Sigma fp L aims to address these concerns.
Violent CrimesDIY Photography

TTArtisan’s 17mm f/1.4 is a low-budget wide-angle lens for APS-C and MFT

TTArtisan has released their new 17mm f/1.4 wide-angle lens for APS-C in Sony E, Fuji X and Canon EOS M mounts offering a field of view equivalent to about 25.5mm focal length on full-frame. As is the trend these days, it’s also available with a Micro Four Thirds mount, although it obviously has a tighter angle of view which more closely resembles a 34mm focal length on full-frame.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Sigma fp L review

The Sigma fp L’s tiny body does bring some handling issues and places a lot of reliance on external accessories – not least its optional clip-on EVF – and while the new phase-detect AF system is great for stills, the video AF remains slow and unreliable. But what this camera can do, with both stills and video, is remarkable at this price. This is a proper little cine camera – and how many of those can also shoot stills at the highest resolution of any full frame camera on the market (alongside the Sony A7R IV)?
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

RUMOR: Sony might announce a new 28-75mm f/2.8 FE lens

Looks like Sony might want to compete against the Tamron 28-75mm FE and Sigma 28-70mm FE. The same source that told me about the new ZV APS-C E-mount camera said that Sony plans to launch a new 28-75mm f/2.8 FE lens in the upcoming months…. **This post contains affiliate links...