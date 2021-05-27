Cancel
Video Games

Where to watch today's Dying Light 2 update stream

By James Davenport
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're finally getting a substantial update on the status of Dying Light 2 since our last extended look at it in 2019. The followup to the much beloved open world zombie apocalypse parkour game is getting ambitious, with a major focus on storytelling and big RPG-style choices. You'll get to determine which factions take charge in the new world, and whoever's making the shots apparently affects how dangerous and traversable the open world becomes. Is any of that stuff still intact? We'll probably find out today.

