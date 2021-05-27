Where to watch today's Dying Light 2 update stream

After a week of cryptic teases on social media, Techland has finally announced that more Dying Light 2 info will be revealed during an online Twitch stream on May 27 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. First announced back in 2018, Dying Light 2 is Techland's follow up to its popular open-world zombie survival game from 2015. While we had extensive looks at the game back at E3 2019, the sequel has been notably absent for nearly two years, but now, we can expect to hear and see more from the elusive game this week.