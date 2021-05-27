Cancel
Usher: 'Confessions' sequel album coming out this year

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Usher has a confession — he's almost ready to release the sequel to his groundbreaking, epic 2004 album “Confessions." Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

