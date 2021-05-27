Cancel
Economy

Park Lane Stables Seeks New Location After Eviction Noctice

By Robert D. Fierro
thoroughbreddailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark Lane Stables RDA is seeking an alternative location for its operation after its landlords served notice of eviction, the charity announced on Thursday. Originally given an eviction notice on New Year's Eve, the riding school charity, which provides therapy and riding lessons for people with and without disabilities, successfully raised over the £1 million needed to stay at its current Teddington location. However, the landlord revised the amount required to purchase the property to £1.3 million, the amount generated by the fundraising effort. In addition, another offer from a separate party had been received at the new higher price, so the temporary new home for Park Lane will be at Manor Farm Stables in Petersham, Richmond, beginning on June 1 while Park Lane looks for a permanent location.

