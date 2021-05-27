Cancel
AMC surges past $10 billion market value as rally hits 1000%

By Bailey Lipschultz and Katherine Doherty
SFGate
Cover picture for the articleAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.'s eager retail investors have vaulted the company's market value to $10 billion for the first time. Shares rose 20% to $23 at 11 a.m. in New York, extending gains for a fourth day, as the Leawood, Kansas-based company surpassed the milestone. AMC's revival has been fueled by individual investors eager to save the movie theater industry after it raised more than $1 billion in financing to avoid bankruptcy over recent months. The stock is up 1000% year-to-date.

