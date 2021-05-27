AMC surges past $10 billion market value as rally hits 1000%

Capital.com sees a 63 percent surge in first-time derivatives trades in popular ‘meme stock‘, AMC Entertainment. More than 63 percent of all new trades executed by UK traders on Capital.com in the past two weeks* have been in financial derivatives linked to shares in the US cinema chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). This is a significant jump from last month when just 23% of all first-time trades executed by UK clients were derivatives transactions on AMC. UK clients have been piling into the popular AMC trade this week with more than 82% of traders taking a long position in the so-called meme stock. Trading derivatives on AMC has been the top-traded market and instrument on the platform so far this week.