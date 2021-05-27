'We're not going anywhere': Paul Ryan expected to rebuke Trump, rally path forward for GOP in upcoming speech

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(SIMI VALLEY, Calif.) Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to rebuke former President Donald Trump and urge Republicans to move away from the "populist appeal of one personality" because "then we're not going anywhere" in a speech Thursday night.

Ryan, a former Wisconsin representative, is expected to say the party finds itself "at a crossroads" in his address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

"Once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads," he is expected to say. "And here's one reality we have to face: If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we're not going anywhere. Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle."

Although Ryan is not expected to mention Trump by name in his criticism, he is expected to join a number of Republicans, like his predecessor John Boehner, in objecting to his influence.

Ryan plans to outline a path forward for the GOP, and will only mention Trump's name to praise, how at the start of 2020, the US "saw such incredibly powerful and inclusive economic growth."

Ryan will also lecture President Joe Biden for "pursuing an agenda more leftist than any president in my lifetime."

"In 2020, the country wanted a nice guy who would move to the center and depolarize our politics," he will say. "Instead, we got a nice guy pursuing an agenda more leftist than any president in my lifetime. These policies might have the full approval of his progressive supporters, but they break faith with the middle-of-the-road folks who made the difference for him on Election Day," he is expected to say."

He will also warn Republicans not to weigh into every cultural battle with Democrats.

"As the left gets more 'woke,' the rest of America is getting weary," Ryan will say. "It's exhausting. And we conservatives have to be careful not to get caught up in every little cultural battle. Sometimes these skirmishes are just creations of outrage peddlers, detached from reality and not worth anybody's time. They draw attention away from the far more important case we must make to the American people."