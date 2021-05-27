Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Hickory, Polk, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cedar; Hickory; Polk; St. Clair The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Hickory County in central Missouri Central Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Northern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern St. Clair County in west central Missouri * Until noon CDT. * At 1114 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Osceola to 6 miles southeast of El Dorado Springs, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. At 1110 AM trees were reported down near El Dorado Springs with these storms. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pomme de Terre Lake... Stockton Lake Pomme De Terre State Park... El Dorado Springs Stockton... Pittsburg Humansville... Osceola Polk... Fair Play Hermitage... Weaubleau Wheatland... Collins Flemington... Roscoe Vista... Gerster Bearcreek... Arnica HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov