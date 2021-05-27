Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Hickory, Polk, St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cedar; Hickory; Polk; St. Clair The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Hickory County in central Missouri Central Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Northern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern St. Clair County in west central Missouri * Until noon CDT. * At 1114 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Osceola to 6 miles southeast of El Dorado Springs, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. At 1110 AM trees were reported down near El Dorado Springs with these storms. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pomme de Terre Lake... Stockton Lake Pomme De Terre State Park... El Dorado Springs Stockton... Pittsburg Humansville... Osceola Polk... Fair Play Hermitage... Weaubleau Wheatland... Collins Flemington... Roscoe Vista... Gerster Bearcreek... Arnica HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, MO
City
Polk, MO
City
Springfield, MO
County
Hickory County, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Osceola, MO
County
Saint Clair County, MO
City
El Dorado Springs, MO
County
Cedar County, MO
City
Wheatland, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Missouri Flooding#East Lake#Severe Weather#Severe Flooding#Cedar Hickory#Pomme De Terre Lake#Osceola Polk#Pittsburg Humansville#Cdt#Flash Flooding#Torrential Rainfall#Terre Lake#Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Gerster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Polk, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Polk; St. Clair FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CEDAR, NORTHEASTERN DADE, NORTHWESTERN GREENE, SOUTHWESTERN POLK, SOUTH CENTRAL ST. CLAIR AND EASTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms is coming to an end. However, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Walnut Grove, Fair Play, Morrisville, Dadeville, Jerico Springs and Aldrich. This includes the following low water crossings Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills, Route M at Bear Creek east of Stockton, Route W at Turkey Creek just west of Eudora, Highway 215 west of Bona and Farm Road 22 at Asher Creek 6 miles east of Walnut Grove.
Cedar County, MOCedar Republican

Cedar County road closure

With weather permitting, 1425 Road in Cedar County will be closed for repairs beginning either late this week or next week. Repairs will be made to a 24-inch culvert that was replaced last fall.
Polk County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 04:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN BOURBON, BARTON, CEDAR, DADE, WESTERN DALLAS, SOUTHERN POLK AND VERNON COUNTIES At 1059 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Nevada, Fort Scott, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Greenfield, Lockwood and Golden City. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Highway 54, 3 miles east of Deerfield, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Route KK at Dry Wood Creek 5 miles northwest of Moundville, Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills and Route K at Dry Wood Creek east of Arcadia.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Polk, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Polk; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri Western Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Southern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 400 PM CDT Sunday. * At 951 AM CDT, Doppler radar and rain gauges indicated that 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nevada, Fort Scott, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Greenfield, Lockwood and Golden City. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Highway 54, 3 miles east of Deerfield, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Route KK at Dry Wood Creek 5 miles northwest of Moundville, Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills and Route K at Dry Wood Creek east of Arcadia. This advisory will replace the previously issued Flood Advisories for the area.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Hickory, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 05:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cedar; Hickory; Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HICKORY...CENTRAL CEDAR AND NORTHERN POLK COUNTIES UNTIL 800 AM CDT At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stockton, moving east at 60 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pomme de Terre Lake... Pomme De Terre State Park Stockton Lake... Stockton Pittsburg... Humansville Polk... Flemington Caplinger Mills... Wagoner Elkton... Arnica Filley... Goodson Dunnegan... Nemo
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC039-110145- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.W.0037.210510T0513Z-210511T1343Z/ /CMZM7.1.ER.210510T0513Z.210510T0600Z.210510T1342Z.NO/ 838 PM CDT Sun May 9 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for the Sac River near Caplinger Mills. * From late tonight to Tuesday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 16.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, minor Flooding occurs at the gage site. The campground at Caplinger Mills floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.7 feet on 02/25/2011. Target Area: Cedar The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Sac River near Caplinger Mills affecting Cedar County.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Dallas; Greene; Laclede; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1115 AM CDT Sunday. * At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Republic, Marshfield, Battlefield, Strafford, Willard, Rogersville and Seymour. This includes the following low water crossings Greenwood Road at The Pomme de Terre Headwaters, Farm Road 175 at The Sac River 5 miles southwest of Fair Grove, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Route E and Farm Road 235 just east of Fair Grove, Greenwood Road 5 miles west of Marshfield, Route C at The Little Sac River north of Strafford and Farm Road 134 at The James River northeast of Turners.
Dallas County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallas, Greene, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN WEBSTER...SOUTHERN DALLAS...SOUTHERN POLK AND GREENE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.