Carlisle, MA

Planning Administrator George Mansfield announces retirement

By Bob Zielinski
 14 days ago

In announcing his retirement effective June 11, Planning Administrator George Mansfield said, “It’s been a very wonderful twenty-five and a half years working with the town of Carlisle. In the last five or six weeks, and in some ways the last six months, I have not had the kind of time available, mainly because of family issues.” He continued, “Wife and family need my attention almost full-time.”

