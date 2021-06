Students and parent volunteers from the Carlisle School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) have cleaned up the Carlisle School Garden in anticipation of restarting gardening activities in the coming months. Parent Ruth Crampton explained that the garden behind the Corey Building is part of the PTO program “Carlisle Grows Green,” which was put on hold for a year due to the pandemic. She explained: “With more ‘support infrastructure’ we aim to revive the garden to reestablish curriculum enrichment programs for students. Unfortunately, due to COVID, the recycling and composting portion of the program was shut down as the school closed.” She said the plan is to resume the program next fall if the school returns to a normal schedule.