Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlisle, MA

Town Hall is ready for meetings, work on DPW trailer continues

By Cynthia Sorn
carlislemosquito.org
 14 days ago

Improvements in fresh air flow have been made at Carlisle’s Town Hall. When the May 19 Municipal Facilities Committee (MFC) discussed switching back to holding in-person meetings, MFC member Kate Reid asked whether the Town Hall HVAC system has been upgraded based on guidance regarding the pandemic. She asked whether they need to open windows. Town Facilities Manager Steve Bastek said that the Town Hall heating/ventilation (HVAC) system is frequently pulling in fresh air, the air is filtered, and the flow is balanced. He advised against opening windows, which would upset the balance of the system. Associate MFC member Bill Risso, who worked with Bastek on the system, agreed with the frequent fresh air exchange. Bastek plans to change the filters on the air handler system after pollen season is finished.

carlislemosquito.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, MA
City
Weymouth, MA
Carlisle, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Dpw#Air Conditioner#Air Purifiers#Energy Efficiency#Town Hall Meetings#Open Doors#Heating#Mfc#Uv#Carlisle Police#The Gleason Library#Rtu#Gale Associates#Mte Engineering#Allied Engineering#Guardian Energy Solutions#Town Facilities#Dpw Trailer Plumbing#Hvac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Huntington, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

Huntington To Resume Public Meetings at Town Hall in July

Public meetings will resume at Huntington Town Hall in July, Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci announced Wednesday morning. In addition, in-person staffing will resume at pre-pandemic levels, he said. Appointments will still be required at Town Hall at the moment, Lupinacci said, as the town reviews a new building security plan. Once that’s approved and put into place, walk-in visits will return, with scheduled meetings getting priority, he said.
Huntington, NYthehuntingtonian.com

Supervisor Announces Return to Pre-Pandemic In-Person Staffing Levels at Huntington Town Hall and July Return to In-Person Public Meetings

The Supervisor has released a statement related to the Town’s return to pre-pandemic in-person staffing levels at Huntington Town Hall and the return to in-person public meetings this July, 2021:. The decision to return to pre-pandemic in-person staffing levels at Town Hall was made by this administration over one month...
Retail921news.com

City of Butler Held a Town Hall Meeting Monday night, June 7th

A little over 20 Butlerites were present for the Town Hall meeting held at Happy Hill Church of God last night. Representing the city were Mayor Jim Henry, city Administrator Mike West and council members Denny Rich, Tim Young, Doncella Liggins and Alan Mundey. Administrator Mike West opened the forum...
Ridgway, COouraynews.com

Town hall closed for odor

Hazardous materials experts have determined the odor causing the evacuation of Ridgway Town Hall on Tuesday is not dangerous, and that it likely originated from burned food combined with cleaning chemicals. The smell, originally described as a mix of sewer, chemical and burnt odors, apparently came from an overcooked meal...
Sparta, MOccheadliner.com

Town hall meeting for Sparta main street grant June 15

The city of Sparta will hold a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. June 15, at Sparta High School. Missouri Main Street Connection is sponsoring the town hall meeting. This is an open invitation to the public to learn about Sparta’s upcoming journey to downtown revitalization. Sparta was chosen for...
Politicsgreatervalleyglencouncil.org

Valley Glen Town Hall

Valley Glen June 10th Virtual Town Hall. Thursday, June 10. 2021, 7:00 p.m. via Zoom. Come one, come all to one of our community’s local Non-Profits, the Valley Glen Neighborhood Association’s (VGNA) Town Hall. Speakers include our Senior Lead Officers Perez and DuVally and City Council District 2 Field Deputy Jeff Camp for Councilman Paul Krekorian. The meeting will be held via Zoom.
Babylon, NYtownofbabylon.com

Town Board Meetings to Be Held at Old Town Hall

Due to renovations at Town Hall in Lindenhurst, meetings of the Babylon Town Board will take place in person at Old Town Hall in Babylon Village until further notice. Old Town Hall is located at 47 West Main Street. The next meeting is scheduled to take place Wednesday, June 9...
PoliticsDaily Advance

Town Hall Prepares Annual Budget

Town Hall has released a proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 that does not raise property taxes, but increases water/sewer rates. “While the budget adoption occurs annually, the budget process is continuous as we all monitor performance, spending and review priorities.” Town Manager Pam Hurdle said in her budget message to Town Council. “Unlike previous recessions which affected town revenue for one or two fiscal years and could be addressed by short term measures, the recovery by COVID-19 is projected to be gradual. The recovery requires that we make adjustments to our programs, rates and limit new expenditures for the projected future.”
PoliticsWGRZ TV

Thursday Town Hall Segment Two

The pandemic is still managing to have a really serious impact on those businesses. Particularly new ones that are trying to get their liquor licenses.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Mayor Bailey To Host Town Hall

Mayor Richard Bailey will be hosting an outdoor town hall meeting on Tuesday, June 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club, located at 30 N Caribe Cay Blvd, Coronado, CA 92118. Items to be discussed include the 1,000 RHNA housing units and proposed zoning changes,...
Norlina, NCwarrenrecord.com

Norlina Town Hall reopens to public

Norlina Town Hall reopened to the public on Tuesday for the first time since March of last year when the COVID-19 pandemic affected North Carolina on a wide-scale basis. The Norlina Town Board discussed the need to reopen Town Hall during its budget work session on May 24, but noted that precautions must still be observed in order to keep the public and town employees safe.
Fairhaven, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Fairhaven’s Paul Revere Bell Nearly Ready for Town Hall

The Paul Revere-made bell that sat atop the Oxford School in Fairhaven for 100 years will soon have a new home at Fairhaven's Town Hall. The bell has been in various stages of restoration in Boston for most of the past five years, but thanks to some work from Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech students and faculty, the bell is one step closer to being displayed to the public.
Internetmountolivetwpnj.org

Council Meeting to use Zoom Webinar while Town Hall remains closed to the public

In accordance with the Open Public Meetings Act, to protect the public health, safety and welfare, while ensuring the continued function of government, Mount Olive Township will be conducting its next Council Meetings via a video webinar provided by ZOOM. Any member of the public who wishes to participate in the meeting, which will include a public comment portion, must follow the steps below. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 pm. The full agenda is available by clicking here.
Lake County, COleadvilleherald

County manager dialogue continues at town hall

A divided crowd of Lake County citizens met with the Board of County Commissioners on May 27 to discuss the controversial hiring of a county manager. The town hall lasted three hours and heard the voices of several impassioned residents. Last week’s assembly took on a hybrid form, with about...
Hampden, MAthereminder.com

Hampden reopens town hall

HAMPDEN – Hampden town department heads gathered on the stairs of the Town House to celebrate its reopening to the public on June 1. The Town House, Library and Senior Center have been largely closed to the public during the pandemic. Board of Selectmen member John Flynn noted that while...