Town Hall is ready for meetings, work on DPW trailer continues

Improvements in fresh air flow have been made at Carlisle’s Town Hall. When the May 19 Municipal Facilities Committee (MFC) discussed switching back to holding in-person meetings, MFC member Kate Reid asked whether the Town Hall HVAC system has been upgraded based on guidance regarding the pandemic. She asked whether they need to open windows. Town Facilities Manager Steve Bastek said that the Town Hall heating/ventilation (HVAC) system is frequently pulling in fresh air, the air is filtered, and the flow is balanced. He advised against opening windows, which would upset the balance of the system. Associate MFC member Bill Risso, who worked with Bastek on the system, agreed with the frequent fresh air exchange. Bastek plans to change the filters on the air handler system after pollen season is finished.