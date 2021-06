This chocolate skillet cookie is so good it should be illegal. Is it just me, or does a cookie, especially a peanut butter laced chocolate chip cookie, taste better out of a skillet? I’ve always just made normal cookies, or cookie bars, but I recently got into making skillet cookies, and this chocolate skillet cookie is the real deal. I tried so many different variations until I found the gooiest of them all. And I’m happy to report this ticks all the boxes. It has crispy edges, a gooey center, a hint of peanut butter and whole lot of chocolate.