Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlisle, MA

Planning Board shorts, May 24

By Bob Zielinski
carlislemosquito.org
 14 days ago

The Open Space & Recreation (OS&R) Plan Committee, chaired by David Freedman, completed Carlisle’s 2020/2021 OS&R Plan. It has been approved through March 2028 by the state Division of Conservation Services. At the May 24 Planning Board meeting Freedman said, “The last elements needed are letters of review from you and from the Select Board, We also requested review by the Conservation Commission and the Recreation Committee, although that is not required.”

carlislemosquito.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, MA
Carlisle, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Development Plans#Meeting Space#Year In Review#Public Services#State Services#Plan Committee#Os R Plan#The Select Board#The Recreation Committee#Lions Gate#Prior Plans#Conservation Restrictions#Parcels#Scenic Road Alterations#Division#Farms#Curve Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Town Caucus results: two candidates for one SB post, none for BOH

At Carlisle’s Annual Town Caucus on May 13, nominations were received from the floor for all vacancies except two slots on the Board of Health (BOH). Two nominations—Nathan Brown and Josh Kablotsky—were received for one opening on the Select Board (SB). The Caucus is a non-partisan event in which residents nominate townspeople for open positions on various boards and committees. Town Election will be held on Tuesday, June 22.
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading Public Library again leads the way with reopening plan

READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time. Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on...
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

MFC eyes future town-wide maintenance dept.

How should a town-wide maintenance department be structured? At their May 5 meeting, members of the Carlisle Municipal Facilities Committee (MFC) agreed to jot down their management ideas in preparation for further discussion at their May 19 meeting. This was inspired by a consultant’s report shared by Carlisle School Facilities Manager Rob Fortado that described ways the Town of Carver could consolidate its municipal and school maintenance departments under one overall department.
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Letters 05-14-21

For this year’s Carlisle Community Trails Day Challenge, the Carlisle Conservation Foundation and the Carlisle Trails Committee invite Carlisleans of all ages to play Trail Marker Bingo and to collectively walk the trails in Carlisle for a nine-day “week” from May 29 through June 6. Visit our website carlisletrailsday.org and...