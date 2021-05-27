Planning Board shorts, May 24

The Open Space & Recreation (OS&R) Plan Committee, chaired by David Freedman, completed Carlisle’s 2020/2021 OS&R Plan. It has been approved through March 2028 by the state Division of Conservation Services. At the May 24 Planning Board meeting Freedman said, “The last elements needed are letters of review from you and from the Select Board, We also requested review by the Conservation Commission and the Recreation Committee, although that is not required.”