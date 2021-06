George Floyd was murdered one year ago today, on May 25th, 2020. Since then, we know many demonstrations have grown out of this collective agony and anguish about systemic racism. Just this week, the country is learning about the death of Ronald Greene in Louisiana which was covered up by police back in 2019 – the video should make your blood boil. Let’s show up TODAY at 5pm to honor the memory of George Floyd and to not forget that the work of dismantling white supremacy and systemic injustice continues.