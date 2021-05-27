Cancel
Clarksville, IN

‘We Are the World’: Elementary students belt out classic song

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdGbE_0aDVIyrf00

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The song may bring you right back to the 80s, but its message still resonates.

An elementary school teacher in Clarksville, Indiana, came up with a way to help end the school year on a high note.

Emmy Bodner, a teacher at Clarksville Elementary School, worked with a professional audio engineer to bring the students together in song, as they sang “We Are the World,” WLKY reported.

The message, according to WDRB, was “when we care for each other, nothing can stop us.”

One of the parents produced the video, WLKY reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

