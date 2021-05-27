FROM THE EDITOR: Tips from a Category 4 hurricane survivor

I've been working on the Herald-Tribune's annual Hurricane Guide for so long that I've lost count -- at least 20 years. When my husband and I moved to Florida in 1994, one of the first things we did was go to one of former Charlotte County Emergency Manager Wayne Sallade's annual preparedness seminars. While he often tried (and succeeded) in scaring the heck out of residents with his message, he was literally a lifesaver when Category 4 Hurricane Charley hit Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte in 2004.