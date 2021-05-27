Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte County, FL

FROM THE EDITOR: Tips from a Category 4 hurricane survivor

Herald Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've been working on the Herald-Tribune's annual Hurricane Guide for so long that I've lost count -- at least 20 years. When my husband and I moved to Florida in 1994, one of the first things we did was go to one of former Charlotte County Emergency Manager Wayne Sallade's annual preparedness seminars. While he often tried (and succeeded) in scaring the heck out of residents with his message, he was literally a lifesaver when Category 4 Hurricane Charley hit Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte in 2004.

www.heraldtribune.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Emergency Preparedness#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Season#Storm#Sarasota Tornado#Guide#The Herald Tribune#Floridians#Hurricane Fatigue#Facebook And Twitter#Herald Tribune#Survivor#100 Mph Winds#Sustained Winds#Southwest Florida#Gulf Coast#Husband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Charlotte County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Preparing for the unexpected as hurricane season approaches

A last-minute shift of Hurricane Charley in 2014 forever changed Southwest Florida, and it’s proof that you should be prepared for the unexpected. “I sat in my recliner here and I’m looking out the window watching trees blow by,” said Edward LaSota, who lives in a Deep Creek, just a few miles from where Charley made landfall.
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

Dog Island's osprey nest saved from fire

PLACIDA — An osprey nest is safe on Dog Island. Charlotte County Fire & EMS received a call at 10:33 a.m. Monday about a fire on the uninhabited Dog Island, south of the Boca Grande Causeway. Dog Island is a small island frequented by campers and boaters that was formed...
Port Charlotte, FLyoursun.com

Fawcett Memorial Hospital plans $60M expansion

PORT CHARLOTTE - Fawcett Memorial Hospital will be larger and have a brand-new look once its $60 million expansion and renovation project is completed. The hospital, an HCA Healthcare facility, announced plans Monday for an extensive remodeling project. Construction is set to begin in early 2022. Among the improvements will...
Charlotte County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Use caution: High wildfire risk on Saturday

The Florida Forest Service is listing Lee County in the “very high” wildfire danger index level on Saturday, as a combination of stronger winds, generally dry soil, and lower humidity levels increases the risk of fires in the area. Charlotte County is listed as having a high risk of wildfires...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

Charlotte County's students and scholars inspire

Boy Scout TJ Graves of Port Charlotte hopes to make life for local homeless veterans a little easier as he wraps up his Eagle Project, making “Ready To Go Bags” full of supplies to give out by Memorial Day. On Thursday evening, TJ received a large donation that put his...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

'A star filled celebration'

PORT CHARLOTTE — They worked hard at their schoolwork for four years, stayed out of trouble, and now they’ll reap their rewards: their college tuition is paid for. Charlotte Local Education Foundation honored scholarship winners at the 10th annual “A Star Filled Celebration” event recently. Take Stock in Children is...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

EDITORIAL: Fire training facility a plus for the area

It seems Charlotte County has pulled off a coup. A good one too. Ground was broken recently for a new airport rescue and firefighting facility at the Public Safety Complex on Airport Road in Punta Gorda. Unless you’re in the firefighting business, you may not realize how big a deal...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

CCSO resumes fingerprint services

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will resume its fingerprint services after seven months of being unavailable. The services are only available electronically through Live Scan starting on Monday. It will be offered on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. by appointment only. Call ahead to schedule. Live Scan prints...
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Picking the Region's Best Drinking Water Was Harder Than You Might Expect

Nine waters. Five judges. One prize: the title of Best Tasting Drinking Water in region X of the Florida section of the American Water Works Association. Those were the stakes last Friday at Venice's T. Mabry Carlton Water Treatment Facility, where representatives from several area utilities gathered to have samples of their water evaluated on four criteria: color, clarity, odor and, of course, taste.
Fort Myers Beach, FLWINKNEWS.com

Water quality summit to address SWFL algae issues Monday

A group of water experts is taking its concerns about the state of Southwest Florida’s waterways to lawmakers Monday. Southwest’s Florida’s economy depends on our water quality, and the experts want to avoid a lot of algae dirtying our waters. From Fort Myers Beach down to Naples, there is a...
Charlotte County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County commissioners rescind face mask resolution

Charlotte County canceled its face mask resolution Tuesday morning. The change passed unanimously by the Board of County Commissioners. Other Southwest Florida cities and counties that have allowed mask mandates to expire or be rescinded include the City of Naples and Collier County, even though many businesses still request masks be worn.
Charlotte County, FLWINKNEWS.com

SWFL shelter information

If an evacuation order has been issued, officials stress that you make every effort to leave the area. If you must go to a shelter, here are some important things for you to consider:. Shelters are not hotels! They will not be able to provide you with any conveniences or...