Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlisle, MA

Nancy Anderson, Assistant to the School Superintendent, to retire

By Cynthia Sorn
carlislemosquito.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Anderson, the Assistant to the Carlisle School Superintendent, is retiring at the end of June. The Mosquito had a lively conversation with Anderson to hear about her route from the corporate world to the school, her different jobs within the school and her upcoming retirement. She has been part of the Carlisle School family since before she took her first job on campus—her children attended the school and Anderson joined the staff in 2003, the year her youngest graduated from eighth grade.

carlislemosquito.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, MA
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Commuting#School Education#Board Of Education#School Teachers#The School Superintendent#English#Superintendent Jim O Shea#Schools#Grades#In Person Teaching#Kids#June#Home#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Special Education
Related
Massachusetts Statewesternmassnews.com

Mass. high school students return to the classroom for in-person learning

(WGGB/WSHM) -- High schoolers across the Bay State returned to the classroom Monday for the first time since 2020. “I was actually very excited to come here because obviously, I had some teachers that have had some friendships with…you know, I came back, they saw me, and we talked for a little, caught up on some things,” said Jerbin Garcia Diaz, a junior at Springfield Central High School.
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Carlisle School Commitee meeting shorts, April 28

All classes at Carlisle Public School continue to be in person, with none in remote due to COVID. At the April 28 Carlisle School Committee (CSC) meeting, Superintendent Jim O’Shea reported that there were no active COVID cases “that we are aware of.” Pooled testing continues to be held each week, and continues to be funded by the state through the end of the school year. “Everybody on the faculty and staff who wants to be vaccinated should be fully vaccinated in the next couple of weeks,” he said. As vaccinations continue to climb and the infection rates in the state subside, the school will be relaxing some protocols. Recess and learning pods will mingle, there will be additional capacity on the bus, and desks will be closer than six feet apart in some classrooms. During the next school year, the COVID lunchroom protocols, including extra distancing, are expected to stay in place. “Lunch is a challenge,” O’Shea said, because masks will be off while inside the dining room.
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading Public Library again leads the way with reopening plan

READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time. Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on...
Middlesex County, MAYourArlington

'21 Youth Public Safety Academy to be held virtually

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office will offer a free, virtual Youth Public Safety Academy (YPSA) again this summer. “While our goal had been to host an in-person camp this summer, it takes months of planning to properly prepare for a high-quality learning experience like YPSA,” said Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “With limited guidance available to us early in the planning process on how summer camps could safely operate and what compliance measures might look like, we decided the best decision was to follow the successful model we implemented last year when we held a series of free, virtual YPSA sessions.”
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Carlisle School garden reboots as COVID subsides

Students and parent volunteers from the Carlisle School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) have cleaned up the Carlisle School Garden in anticipation of restarting gardening activities in the coming months. Parent Ruth Crampton explained that the garden behind the Corey Building is part of the PTO program “Carlisle Grows Green,” which was put on hold for a year due to the pandemic. She explained: “With more ‘support infrastructure’ we aim to revive the garden to reestablish curriculum enrichment programs for students. Unfortunately, due to COVID, the recycling and composting portion of the program was shut down as the school closed.” She said the plan is to resume the program next fall if the school returns to a normal schedule.