Nancy Anderson, Assistant to the School Superintendent, to retire

All classes at Carlisle Public School continue to be in person, with none in remote due to COVID. At the April 28 Carlisle School Committee (CSC) meeting, Superintendent Jim O’Shea reported that there were no active COVID cases “that we are aware of.” Pooled testing continues to be held each week, and continues to be funded by the state through the end of the school year. “Everybody on the faculty and staff who wants to be vaccinated should be fully vaccinated in the next couple of weeks,” he said. As vaccinations continue to climb and the infection rates in the state subside, the school will be relaxing some protocols. Recess and learning pods will mingle, there will be additional capacity on the bus, and desks will be closer than six feet apart in some classrooms. During the next school year, the COVID lunchroom protocols, including extra distancing, are expected to stay in place. “Lunch is a challenge,” O’Shea said, because masks will be off while inside the dining room.