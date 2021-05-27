Nancy Anderson, Assistant to the School Superintendent, to retire
Nancy Anderson, the Assistant to the Carlisle School Superintendent, is retiring at the end of June. The Mosquito had a lively conversation with Anderson to hear about her route from the corporate world to the school, her different jobs within the school and her upcoming retirement. She has been part of the Carlisle School family since before she took her first job on campus—her children attended the school and Anderson joined the staff in 2003, the year her youngest graduated from eighth grade.carlislemosquito.org