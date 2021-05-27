Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Inventors, Physicists and Entrepreneurs: Commerce Home to Diverse-Range of AANHPI Pioneers

commerce.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Commerce is proud to join the Nation in recognizing the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, also known as Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Observed annually in May, AANHPI Heritage Month is a time to reflect upon and celebrate the remarkable role of the AANHPI community in our Nation’s history. It also is a time to recognize all the many contributions and achievements within the AAHNPI community that have had a positive impact on our Nation.

www.commerce.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerce Department#Science And Technology#American Innovation#Technology Innovation#Business Innovation#Aanhpi Pioneers#Commerce Home#The Asian American#Pacific Islander#Aapi#Aanhpi Heritage Month#The Commerce Department#Commerce#Ultraprecise#Jila#The I I Rabi Award#Calway Foods Inc#Cathay Bank#Heritage Bank#First Bank Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Books & Literatureopenchannels.org

Wind Sea Algae Workshop Report

It has been known for decades that algae, in particular microalgae, have the potential to be used as a sustainable, carbon-neutral source of biofuels.1 From 1978-1996 the US Department of Energy (DOE) investigated the use of microalgae as a source of oil as well as biomass, hydrogen, hydrocarbons, alcohols, carbohydrates, methane, and syngas. This DOE algae program (The Aquatic Species Program) ended in 1996 for three reasons: 1) the DOE predicted that the cost of petroleum would remain relatively flat for at least 20 years (1996-2016), 2) that algal biodiesel could not compete with such cheap petroleum prices supported by a highly subsidized corporate infrastructure, and 3) there were many formidable technical challenges associated with growing the large quantities of algae needed for fuels. DOE was wrong about their predicted price of oil (Fig. 1).
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

SEM Imaging Advanced With Help of AI

With the onset of the 4th industrial revolution, artificial intelligence has recently been utilized in smartphone cameras, providing functions such as auto-focusing, face recognition, and 100x zoom, to dramatically improve our daily life. It has also been applied to the research and development of new materials. A joint research team...
Technology1stnews.com

The face of technology without research – Chris Uwaje

Happy Democracy Day? What is democracy without technology or digital emancipation? A pseudo democratic system fastened by clandestine digital colony scaffold – perhaps?. Much have been said and written about the bad side of the pandemic. But one undeniable fact remains. That is, the positive effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic as the chief accelerator of digital transformation! It came unknowingly and positioned itself without warning, to magically spur technology adoption by reluctant nations.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

STMicroelectronics and Politecnico di Milano Announce Agreement on Research Center for Advanced Sensors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. STMicroelectronics and Politecnico di Milano Announce Agreement on Research Center for Advanced Sensors. Milano, June 14, 2021 "“ STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Politecnico di Milano,...
SciencePhysics World

Welcome to the first Physics World Quantum Week

From free-to-view webinars to podcasts, interviews, research updates and a quiz, there’s lots to enjoy in the inaugural Physics World Quantum Week, which runs on 14–18 June 2021. It’s an exciting time for anyone involved in quantum science and technology, with fields such as quantum computing, quantum communication and quantum...
Computersnanowerk.com

New combination of materials provides progress toward quantum computing

(Nanowerk News) The future of quantum computing may depend on the further development and understanding of semiconductor materials known as transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs). These atomically thin materials develop unique and useful electrical, mechanical, and optical properties when they are manipulated by pressure, light, or temperature. In research published today...
EnvironmentNature.com

Publisher Correction: Reflections and projections on a decade of climate science

In the version of this Viewpoint article originally published, the author list and affiliations were mistakenly not included; they have now been added to the online versions of the Viewpoint article. Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt e.V. (DLR), Institut für Physik der Atmosphäre, Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany. Veronika Eyring. Institute of...
EurekAlert

New research shine light on perovskite solar cell performance

The potential of a class of materials called perovskites to enable solar cells to better absorb sunlight for energy production is widely known. However, this potential has yet to be fully realised, particularly under real-world operating conditions. New research published today in the prestigious journal Nature Energy, has revealed defects...
Technologygovconwire.com

ECS VP Aaron Burciaga on ‘Responsible’ AI Tech Development

TYSONS CORNER, VA, June 14, 2021 — Aaron Burciaga, vice president of artificial intelligence at ECS, said a responsible approach to AI product development could encourage federal agencies to adopt the technology for data science applications, ExecutiveBiz reported May 21. “The introduction of new AI/ML models within federal operations demands...
Computerscaltech.edu

INQNET Seminar

Creating Inter-Cryostat Quantum Microwave Networks across Meter-Scale Distances. Superconducting circuits are a strong contender for realizing quantum computing systems. Constructing such systems with many thousands, possibly millions of superconducting qubits will likely require linking several computing nodes housed in their dedicated cryogenic systems into a larger networked cluster. Such networks could operate at optical frequencies using fiber links but would require large bandwidth and high-fidelity microwave-to-optical conversion. At ETH Zurich, in a radically different approach, we have designed, realized, and tested a first quantum microwave link which allows superconducting-circuit-based quantum processors located in different systems to directly exchange quantum information [1] over distances of up to 30 meters. This link, for a quantum computer, takes the role of a network transferring data between computing nodes located in a high-performance computing data center. However, unlike its conventional counterparts, our data link is operated at ultra-low temperatures, close to the absolute zero. This allows our quantum data link to directly connect to quantum processors operating at the same temperature. Using this system, we transfer qubit states and generate entanglement on demand with high transfer and target state fidelities [1,2]. The system we have constructed is a first of its kind in the world and could play an important role in both growing the power of quantum computers in the future and allowing for fundamental quantum science experiments.
Economyai-summary.com

Summary: What makes data valuable

Dr Stylianos (Stelios) Kampakis is a data scientist with more than 10 years of experience. He has worked with decision makers from companies of all sizes: from startups to organisations like, the US Navy, Vodafone and British Land. He has also helped many people follow a career in data science...
ScienceAPS physics

Single-Shot Error Correction of Three-Dimensional Homological Product Codes

Single-shot error correction corrects data noise using only a single round of noisy measurements on the data qubits, removing the need for intensive measurement repetition. We introduce a general concept of confinement for quantum codes, which roughly stipulates qubit errors cannot grow without triggering more measurement syndromes. We prove confinement is sufficient for single-shot decoding of adversarial errors and linear confinement is sufficient for single-shot decoding of local stochastic errors. Further to this, we prove that all three-dimensional homological product codes exhibit confinement in their.
Dekalb, ILniu.edu

Project aims to create prototype that converts carbon dioxide to ethanol

DeKalb, Ill. – The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory is joining lead organization Northern Illinois University in a $2 million project over three years to develop a prototype low-cost system for capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) waste from manufacturing emissions and cleanly converting it into ethanol. Also joining...
San Antonio, TXUT San Antonio

UTSA researcher awarded $500K grant to develop defense against ransomware attacks

UTSA will receive new funding to support its efforts to fight cyberattacks. The National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded a $500,000 grant to the Cyber Center for Security and Analytics, an academic center within the Alvarez College of Business. The money will go towards developing data-driven methods and algorithms to make cyberinfrastructure more resilient against ransomware attacks.
Mount Pleasant, PAgovconwire.com

Agile Space Buys Metal 3D Printing Company Tronix3D

Propulsion technology maker Agile Space Industries has acquired Tronix3D in a move to transform the former’s aerospace component manufacturing process with the use of 3D printing technology. Agile Space said Thursday Tronix3D, which makes printed metal parts for the aerospace and defense sectors, will operate under the name Agile Additive...
Economyinsidehpc.com

Los Alamos in R&D Pact with Quantum Computing Inc. for Exascale and Petascale Simulations

Quantum Computing Inc., a Leesburg, VA-based company focused on bridging classical and quantum computing, today announced a three-year cooperative research and development agreement with Los Alamos National Laboratory. QCI will collaborate with Los Alamos scientists through its administrator, Triad National Security, LLC, on a key component of large-scale simulations that are critical for a range of applications, including national security.