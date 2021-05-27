Biden Signals Infrastructure Negotiations Ending Soon

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow criticized the Biden administration's infrastructure plan Wednesday likening it to the Green New Deal on "Kudlow." LARRY KUDLOW: Frankly, I don't believe there's any chance of a significant or meaningful hard infrastructure deal between the Biden White House and the Senate GOP. Now, when I say hard, I mean, traditional infrastructure, you know, roads, bridges, tunnels, broadband, electric grid, et cetera, et cetera. This so-called "hard infrastructure" would be paid for through traditional means, like user fees, toll roads, state and local bonding, and "three p" public-private partnerships. All right, that's point number one.