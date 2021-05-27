Cancel
Biden Signals Infrastructure Negotiations Ending Soon

By Taegan Goddard
Following the latest Republican counteroffer on an infrastructure plan, President Biden said he spoke to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and they’re speaking again next week, CNN reports. Said Biden: “We’re gonna have to close this down soon.”

