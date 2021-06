The following incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to May 6-12. •A man reported a road rage incident that occurred just before 8 p.m. May 11, when a gray Toyota Camry registered to a Jefferson man passed him and a female passenger on Loganville Highway going toward downtown Winder, and the male driver of the Camry pointed a gun at them and almost caused them to run off the road. An arrest for aggravated assault had not been made at the time of the report because police were still investigating who was driving the Camry.