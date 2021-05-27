Trucks Are Apparently Killing Players in Warzone Now

If you want to know where to find a Warzone cargo trucks in solos we can help. The Warzone truck spawns have been nerfed in solos after dominating the end game and finding one is now a lot harder. These vehicles in Call of Duty Warzone are somewhat infamous, as solo players have used them to outlast the competition since they’re difficult to take down. While playing in team-based modes, the trucks are less viable because it doesn’t take much time to destroy one if a full squad works together. But in solos, the cargo trucks were so overpowered that the latest Warzone patch has nerfed their spawn rate from around 20 to only five per match.