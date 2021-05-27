Trucks Are Apparently Killing Players in Warzone Now
Honestly? This glitch is my favorite—just on principle. The infinite "fall to your death through the roof" one was good, sure. But this? Iconic. Vehicles have come to life in the ultimate Terminator/Transformers/Call of Duty crossover that nobody asked for. It appears that trucks are randomly killing players without even having to dirty a tire. All it takes is lingering two seconds too long to lure out the transport's true nature as a bloodthirsty killing machine. The worst part? The game doesn't seem to care.www.dbltap.com