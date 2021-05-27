Health & Prevention Report: Drought Conditions Align With High Suicide Rates Among Local Farmers

When looking at professions in Montezuma County, farmers are the second most likely group to die by suicide. That’s according to data from Celebrating Healthy Communities, a Durango-based suicide prevention organization. That data also shows a correlation between drought conditions and suicide among the region’s farmers. And although mental health awareness in the ag community is growing, resources to address mental health issues are still inaccessible for many farmers. KSJD’s Lucas Brady Woods reports.