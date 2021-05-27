Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montezuma County, CO

Health & Prevention Report: Drought Conditions Align With High Suicide Rates Among Local Farmers

ksjd.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking at professions in Montezuma County, farmers are the second most likely group to die by suicide. That’s according to data from Celebrating Healthy Communities, a Durango-based suicide prevention organization. That data also shows a correlation between drought conditions and suicide among the region’s farmers. And although mental health awareness in the ag community is growing, resources to address mental health issues are still inaccessible for many farmers. KSJD’s Lucas Brady Woods reports.

www.ksjd.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Health
County
Montezuma County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Population Health#Community Health#Durango#The Coffee Break Project#Southwest Health System#Colorado Crisis Hotline#Ceo Of Southeast Health#Severe Drought Conditions#Mental Health Resources#Mental Health Awareness#Suicide Rates#Alfalfa Farmers#Mental Health Providers#Mental Health Issues#Agricultural Communities#Rural Communities#Financial Stress Increase#Cutting Crops#Water Supplies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Montezuma County, COksjd.org

KSJD Local Newscast - May 13, 2021

The entirety of Montezuma County is in either the highest or second highest level of drought, according to data released on Thursday by the US Drought Monitor. Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed more than a dozen bills into law this week, including one allowing residents to have their bodies turned into garden soil after they die.
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

SW Colorado to host K-9 search and rescue certification event

Canine search and rescue officials from six states will be in Montezuma and La Plata counties this month to be evaluated and receive national certifications. Montezuma County Search and Rescue will host the certification programs May 21-24 for the National Association or Search and Rescue canine evaluators. The La Plata...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Our View: Shifting sands

State Rep. Marc Catlin of Montrose, now in his third term, three weeks ago was appointed vice chairman of the Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee in the Colorado House of Representatives. Committee leadership positions are almost always held by the political party in the majority. Today, that is the Democratic...