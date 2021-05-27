Marilyn Simonds Hicks, 1926-2021

CELEBRATE SPRING with the Flying Gravity Circus at the beautiful Hooper Institute! Outdoors, family-friendly, and COVID-cautious!. You arrive at The Hooper Institute on Sunday, May 23rd. Wearing your mask, you walk from your car to the check-in table to confirm your Eventbrite registration. Then, together with socially-distanced family groups, you proceed out onto the grounds for the circus! As you follow the Circus Arrows down the path, you come across a circus space where music sounds and young circus performers delight you with their grace and skill! Then you walk to the next station to enjoy another circus act. Held by the Hooper Institute’s beautiful landscape, you encounter jugglers among the trees! Wire walkers in the ferns! Acrobats and contortionists in the meadows! Rolling globes, hula hoops, whimsical characters, and Aerialists flying as gracefully as the birds! When you emerge at the end, you have experienced an uplifting circus adventure in a beautiful woodland setting in New Hampshire’s springtime!