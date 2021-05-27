Cancel
Walpole, NH

Marilyn Simonds Hicks, 1926-2021

vermontjournal.com
 8 days ago

WALPOLE, N.H. – Marilyn Simonds Hicks, 94, died May 13, 2021 at her home in Walpole, N.H. She was born in Saxtons River, Vt. July 24, 1926, daughter of Mary (LaClair) Simonds and Philip D. Simonds. She worked for many years as a secretary to the head master of Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, Vt.

