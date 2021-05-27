Carlisle Household Recycling Committee to recycle mattresses
Carlisle Household Recycling Committee (CHRC) Chair Rob Peary informed the May 18 meeting that the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program Municipal Grant had come through. The $7,500 grant is used to support local recycling of household goods. Carlisle’s grant will be used to help recycle mattresses on an ongoing basis. Part of the one-year grant would be used for purchasing a container for the recycled mattresses, which will be taken to UTEC, Inc. in Lowell, which repurposes them through various programs. Peary added that he was waiting to hear back from DPW Superintendent Gary Davis on when the container would be purchased and the mattress recycling program would be operational. Select Board (SB) member Barney Arnold suggested advertising the committee’s mattress recycling effort.carlislemosquito.org