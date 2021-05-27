Woodshed fire extinguished

Quick response by Carlisle firefighters stopped a woodshed fire from spreading to a propane tank and house on Monday, May 24. At approximately 10:40 p.m. Carlisle emergency dispatchers notified the Fire Department of a shed fire at 43 Fifty Acre Way. Carlisle Police, first on the scene, reported an active fire, with a propane tank nearby. By 10:50 p.m., the first team of firefighters, with Lt. David Neumann in command, arrived to find a woodshed fully engulfed, within 40 feet of the house. Another team of firefighters and an additional engine was requested.