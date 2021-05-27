Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlisle, MA

Select Board supports Warrant Articles for Town Meeting

By Mary-Lynne Bohn
carlislemosquito.org
 14 days ago

The Select Board (SB) voted on May 25 to support all but one Article for Town Meeting on June 6. The SB will meet 15 minutes prior to Town Meeting to vote on Article 16, Annual CPA Recommendations. SB member Luke Ascolillo, who chairs the Community Preservation Committee (CPC) was absent from the meeting so the SB could not fully discuss the items being presented for community preservation funding.

carlislemosquito.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, MA
Carlisle, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Board#Public Information#Public Funding#Safety Information#The Select Board#Sb#Cpc#Motions#The Town Clerk#Carlisle Police#Dispatch Departments#Cpa#Area Towns#Chairs#Comparative Information#Comparable Positions#Book#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Town Caucus results: two candidates for one SB post, none for BOH

At Carlisle’s Annual Town Caucus on May 13, nominations were received from the floor for all vacancies except two slots on the Board of Health (BOH). Two nominations—Nathan Brown and Josh Kablotsky—were received for one opening on the Select Board (SB). The Caucus is a non-partisan event in which residents nominate townspeople for open positions on various boards and committees. Town Election will be held on Tuesday, June 22.
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading Public Library again leads the way with reopening plan

READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time. Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on...
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

MFC eyes future town-wide maintenance dept.

How should a town-wide maintenance department be structured? At their May 5 meeting, members of the Carlisle Municipal Facilities Committee (MFC) agreed to jot down their management ideas in preparation for further discussion at their May 19 meeting. This was inspired by a consultant’s report shared by Carlisle School Facilities Manager Rob Fortado that described ways the Town of Carver could consolidate its municipal and school maintenance departments under one overall department.
Middlesex County, MAYourArlington

'21 Youth Public Safety Academy to be held virtually

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office will offer a free, virtual Youth Public Safety Academy (YPSA) again this summer. “While our goal had been to host an in-person camp this summer, it takes months of planning to properly prepare for a high-quality learning experience like YPSA,” said Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “With limited guidance available to us early in the planning process on how summer camps could safely operate and what compliance measures might look like, we decided the best decision was to follow the successful model we implemented last year when we held a series of free, virtual YPSA sessions.”
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Carlisle School Commitee meeting shorts, April 28

All classes at Carlisle Public School continue to be in person, with none in remote due to COVID. At the April 28 Carlisle School Committee (CSC) meeting, Superintendent Jim O’Shea reported that there were no active COVID cases “that we are aware of.” Pooled testing continues to be held each week, and continues to be funded by the state through the end of the school year. “Everybody on the faculty and staff who wants to be vaccinated should be fully vaccinated in the next couple of weeks,” he said. As vaccinations continue to climb and the infection rates in the state subside, the school will be relaxing some protocols. Recess and learning pods will mingle, there will be additional capacity on the bus, and desks will be closer than six feet apart in some classrooms. During the next school year, the COVID lunchroom protocols, including extra distancing, are expected to stay in place. “Lunch is a challenge,” O’Shea said, because masks will be off while inside the dining room.
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Editorial: Carlisle needs a landscape maintenance plan

Carlisle is a town of considerable natural beauty. But not every landscape lends itself to just being allowed to go wild. The town’s building entrances, parks, and playgrounds need to be well-maintained to look their best. Areas riddled with invasive weeds give an unkept look to some of the town’s most important buildings and recreation areas. Carlisle is in need of a landscape maintenance plan that emphasizes weed control and continued plant health.