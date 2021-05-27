Cancel
Floyd County, GA

Floyd County Schools Announces New Administration for Alto Park Elementary School

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective July 1, 2021, Mrs. La Donna Turrentine will be the new face leading the way at Alto Park Elementary School. Currently, she serves as the principal at Coosa High School (CHS) and has been with Floyd County Schools (FCS) for 27 years, collectively, as a teacher and an administrator. Mrs. Turrentine will be accompanied by Dr. Tabatha Tierce who is the current assistant principal at Coosa Middle School (CMS).

