Floyd County Schools Announces New Administration for Alto Park Elementary School
Effective July 1, 2021, Mrs. La Donna Turrentine will be the new face leading the way at Alto Park Elementary School. Currently, she serves as the principal at Coosa High School (CHS) and has been with Floyd County Schools (FCS) for 27 years, collectively, as a teacher and an administrator. Mrs. Turrentine will be accompanied by Dr. Tabatha Tierce who is the current assistant principal at Coosa Middle School (CMS).coosavalleynews.com