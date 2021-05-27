Historical Commission shorts, May 19
“We are very excited to be part of the Carlisle community. It has been a dream of ours to be the owners of a historic home,” said Caitlin Madden. Madden and her husband, Sam, are the new owners of a home at 93 Lowell Street and were welcomed by the commission for an informational meeting. Madden added that she works professionally in historic preservation. Sam Madden told the commission that they need to address water issues and conditions in the basement, the remedies being a new gutter and paving and altering the grade of the driveway. Right now, they have water coming into the basement and moisture is coming through the fieldstone foundation. They wish to put a gutter on the southside of the house and are considering the installation of a dry well.carlislemosquito.org