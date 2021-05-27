Cancel
RBC's FA Headcount Stalls in Q2 But Assets Up 32% YoY

Despite a slowdown in the growth of its advisor ranks in the latest quarter, RBC Wealth Management saw significant growth in assets in its U.S. operations, which in turn led to a big boost in revenues in the unit. The company had $530 billion in assets under advisement in its...

Advisor recruiting adds $4B to RBC's US wealth management in Q2

The RBC brought in $4 billion in assets to its U.S. wealth management business in the second quarter by hiring advisors, the company reported in its recent earnings report. This comes on top of $22 billion added over the previous eight quarters, said RBC president and CEO David McKay on a call discussing the company's earnings. McKay credited the bank's culture, resources and technology for the recruitment gains.
