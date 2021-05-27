EPISODE#56CATHEDRAL SQUARE: GUEST IS FR. BRUCE PATTERSON

The story of Tobit is quickly coming to an end. Unfortunately, a lot is left out. I guess we just get the movie version of the story. Whoever chose these readings from Tobit left out the best parts. What we get to read today is Tobiah, Tobit’s son, returns home to Tobit with his new wife Sarah. What is left out is how Tobiah defeated the demon Asmodeus. We are not told about the special salve that Tobiah placed on Tobit’s eyes, but Tobit can now see again. And the archangel, Raphael, where did he go? What we do get are prayers of thanksgiving and gratitude for a wonderful ending for all. Praise the Lord! All is well. The prayers are beautiful and heartfelt. If all you knew about Tobit were the prayers of thanksgiving the reading of this book is appropriate, but they left out a lot of action. I encourage you to read the rest of the story.