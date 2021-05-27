Cancel
EPISODE#56CATHEDRAL SQUARE: GUEST IS FR. BRUCE PATTERSON

By Kimberly Porrazzo
occatholic.com
 8 days ago

Welcome to another episode of Cathedral Square featuring your host, Fr. Christopher Smith. On this week’s program, we enjoy a visit with Fr. Bruce Patterson. Having grown up in the Diocese of Orange, Fr. Bruce has ministered at several of our local parishes over the course of his priestly ministry. These days, his primary role is Episcopal Vicar for Priests, in addition to other important duties.

