Las Vegas, NV

Shania Twain Announces New Dates For “Let’s Go!” Las Vegas Residency

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 8 days ago
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Let’s go girls…

The Queen of 90’s country is heading back to Las Vegas.

Shania Twain is picking up where she left off before COVID and bringing her residency back to Planet Hollywood. She announced the new dates set to begin in December in a tweet, saying:

“Did you miss me Vegas? Because I missed you. I’m bringing my #LetsGoVegas residency back to Zappos Theater at PHVegas December 2- 12 & February 11 – 26!”

She joins several other country stars in Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, who will also be kicking off their own respective residencies in Sin City later this year and in early 2022.

And, like most of us, she’s missed live music so much, she’s going “all out” for her run of concerts:

“I mean, I just got to go all out because I have not seen my fans in a year and by the time I’m back on stage, it’ll be almost a year and a half.

It’ll be a lot of fun. I think, particularly because we’ve been isolated, apart so long. I think once we’re all reunited, it’s going to be a little nutty, but it’ll be a fun nutty!”

According to People, she can still squeeze into her iconic outfit from the 1999 video for her legendary top five hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”,

“Well, I don’t do it as easily as I did before, but it feels awesome. I’m not going to abandon it just because I’m in my 50’s.

I mean, I’m embracing it and having fun with it.”

I just love her. She’ll have a grand total of eight costume changes, one of which includes a similar outfit to the one in the aforementioned music video.

She really hasn’t aged a bit since 1999, and if anyone can pull that off over two decades later and still look pretty damn good doing it, it’s her without question.

Tickets for all shows go on sale June 1st.

