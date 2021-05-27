Salem and Beverly Offering Property Assessed Clean Energy Program
In July 2020, MassDevelopment and the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources launched Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Massachusetts, a mechanism to fund energy improvements on commercial and industrial buildings and multifamily properties with five or more units. Majority vote of a City Council is required for a city to opt into the PACE program. In May 2021, joining 41 municipalities across the Commonwealth that have opted into the PACE program, Beverly and Salem City Councils reviewed and unanimously approved the PACE Massachusetts resolutions submitted by Mayor Cahill and Mayor Driscoll, respectively.www.salem.com